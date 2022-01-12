Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of State receives CSTO Secretary General

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 January 2022, 20:34
Head of State receives CSTO Secretary General

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The Head of State expressed satisfaction with the results of the extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council and extended gratitude to the CSTO allies for support and rendering timely help to Kazakhstan in quelling the terrorist attack.

photo

The President of Kazakhstan commended personal contribution of the CSTO Secretary General, the staff of the CSTO Secretariat and the CSTO Joint Headquarters to the efforts aimed at the organization of the peacekeeping mission in our country.

President Tokayev stressed that the situation proved the value of the Organization as a military and political structure. He added it is crucial for the CSTO Secretariat to establish cooperation with other international organizations as well as to set up the institute of a Special Representative of the CSTO Secretary General for peacekeeping missions.

photo

For his part, the CSTO Secretary General informed the Head of State about the CSTO peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan and the start of its withdrawal within the timeframes set by President Tokayev.

Stanislav Zas also reiterated the importance and timeliness of the Kazakh President’s initiative on the establishment of the institute of a Special Representative of the CSTO Secretary General for peacekeeping missions.

photo

photo


Almaty   CSTO   President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   2022 state of emergency  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region