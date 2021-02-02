Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State receives Chairman of the Supreme Court Zhakip Asanov

    2 February 2021, 15:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the preparation of the judicial system for the introduction of administrative justice, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The Supreme Court Chairman informed that from July 1, 2021, when the Administrative Procedural Code will be put into effect, the courts to begin consider claims against state structures based on the world principle of administrative justice «presumption of guilt of a state body».

    According to Zhakip Asanov, foreign experience indicates that the introduction of administrative justice leads to an increase in the discipline of the state apparatus, an improvement in the investment climate and economic growth.

    President Tokayev expressed hope that from the first days of the Code action, judges will be ready to work according to the updated algorithm, in a new paradigm of thinking for the Kazakh justice.

    The President stressed that one of the primary tasks of the state remains the real protection of the rights and interests of citizens and entrepreneurs.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Supreme Court President of Kazakhstan Courts Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State receives Supreme Court Chairman
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires