Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State receives Chairman of Supreme Court

    13 January 2020, 19:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Supreme Court Zhakip Assanov on Monday to discuss the issues of new judges’ selection process, transparency of the process and unbiased employee promotion, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

    President Tokayev was informed that 37 judges were fired for various negative reasons in 2019. Some of them were summoned to disciplinary hearings or even arraigned on criminal charges.

    Zhakip Assanov gave the President an insight into the measure called to enhance the quality of court rulings.

    Wrapping up the meeting, the Head of State instructed to continue implementing the tasks set in the National Plan 100 specific steps and the Presidential Address as well as to carry on the court system reform.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Courts
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires