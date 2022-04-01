Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State receives Chairman of Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan

Adlet Seilkhanov
1 April 2022, 16:20
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a meeting with the Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, Supreme Mufti Nauryzbai kazhy Taganuly, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, the President congratulated all Muslims of Kazakhstan on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

Tokayev was familiarized with the main focuses of the work of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan and the plans for the upcoming period.

Nauryzbai kazhy Taganuly informed the Head of State that this year's theme is «Islam is the religion of unity and solidarity» at the initiative of the Administration. Different forums are planned throughout the year to this end. The Supreme Mufti told about the realization of a number of initiatives of spiritual and educational nature. He referred to the opening of the School of Grandmothers created to strengthen the link between generations.

Tokayev was also briefed on the measures to be taken by the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan during Ramadan as well as the forthcoming establishment of a Board of Supreme Mufties of the Turkic speaking countries.


