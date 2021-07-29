Head of State receives Chairman of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan Marat Azilkhanov, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the current activities of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan and key events held in the regions of the country.

During the meeting it was noted that all structures of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan should work smoothly and effectively. The President stressed it is necessary to pay special attention to the work of the Assembly’s youth movement as well as the Mothers’ Council.

In conclusion, the Head of State gave Marat Azilkhanov a number of specific instructions.



