    Head of State receives Chairman of Kazakh Agency for Protection and Development of Competition

    21 June 2021, 17:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Agency for Protection and Development of Competition Serik Zhumangarin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    President Tokayev heard a report on the measures taken to stabilize the situation in the food staples market.

    Serik Zhumangarin informed the President about the development of exchange trading in Kazakhstan as well as prices in various markets, in particular construction materials, housing and oil products markets.

    In addition, the Head of State was briefed on the antimonopoly measures taken by the Agency in the pharmaceuticals, road construction, and healthcare markets.

    The Chairman of the Agency also talked about the efforts made together with the Ministry of Agriculture to remove the existing barriers for competition and the development of the National Project for the Development of Competition.

    The President gave a number of instructions to the Agency related to reducing prices on food staples, ensuring accessibility of state support measures for domestic goods producers and rendering assistance to socially vulnerable layers of society.


    President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence
