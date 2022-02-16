Head of State receives Chairman of Central Election Commission

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Nurlan Abdirov, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The President was briefed on the priority areas of CEC’s activity during the inter-election period.

The Head of State heard a report on the work of election bodies in the regions on holding elections of akims of cities of district subordinance, villages, settlements, and rural districts.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed CEC to ensure the transparency of all election processes in accordance with the law.