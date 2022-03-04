Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State receives Chairman of Baiterek Holding

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 March 2022, 16:41
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Board of «Baiterek» Holding Kanat Sharlapayev, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The Head of State was informed about the activities of the holding in 2021 and the plans for the upcoming period. In 2021, 37 large projects were supported to the tune of 533,2 billion tenge, seven more project were put into service. 57,4 thousands SMEs were granted support worth 2,2 trillion tenge. In addition, last year 236.8 billion tenge was earmarked to support domestic exporters.

According to Sharlapayev, over 26,000 loans totaling 464.2 billion tenge have been granted as part of the development of Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial complex.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed that around 130,000 families purchased housing or improved their living conditions in 2021.

Kanat Sharlapayev also reported to the President on implementation of his instructions regarding the reforms at Kazakhstan Development Bank JSC, changes to its management board, as well as «Baiterek» Holding’s plans for this year, including the development of micro and small business.


