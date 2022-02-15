Go to the main site
    Head of State receives Chairman of Anti-Corruption Agency

    15 February 2022, 15:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency Marat Akhmetzhanov, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the work results of the Agency for 2021 and investigation of the criminal cases handled by the agency.

    Marat Akhmetzhanov briefed the President on the plans to implement the approved Anti-Corruption Policy Concept for 2022-2026.

    President Tokayev was also informed that within the framework of the Concept all government bodies will be involved into the fight against corruption.

    The Head of State backed the proposed approaches to the implementation of the Concept and gave an instruction to increase the role of the Agency in that respect.

    In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed Marat Akhmetzhanov to continue consistent work on eliminating pre-requisites of corruption, uncovering criminal schemes and holding corrupt officials accountable.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Corruption-related crimes
