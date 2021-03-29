Head of State receives Chairman of Agency for Competition Protection and Development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received today Chairman of the Agency for Protection and Development of Competition Serik Zhumangarin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

President Tokayev heard a report on the National Project for the Development of Competition developed by the Agency which includes two basic directions and 33 key projects. The projects are called to remove the barriers and ensure equal access to the markets of exchange trading, electricity, agricultural products, transport, IT services and so on.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also briefed on the launch of the transparent exchange trading system, including bitumen, and soon to be added, petroleum and wheat.

Chairman Zhumangarin also informed the Head of State of the progress in investigations carried out in line with the President’s instructions in airlines as well as pharmaceutical industries.

Wrapping up the meeting, the President gave Serik Zhumangarin a number of specific instructions related to further development of competition and regulation of pharmaceutical as well as food staples prices.



