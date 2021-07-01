Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State receives Audits Committee Chairperson

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 July 2021, 11:33
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairperson of the Accounts Committee Nataliya Godunova, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev was informed of the conclusions to the Government’s report on the execution of the republican budget for 2020 adopted at the joint session of the Parliament last week.

The Chairperson of the Accounts Committee also reported on the main results of the audits of land resources management agencies, special economic zones and JSC «National Mining Company «Tau-Ken Samruk».

Following results of the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions.


