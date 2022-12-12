Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.17 eur/kzt 495.5

    rub/kzt 7.57 cny/kzt 67.74
Weather:
Astana-12-14℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State receives Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Georgia Malik Murzalin

    12 December 2022, 18:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the newly appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Georgia Malik Murzalin, Kazinform has learnt from the official Telegram channel of the press service of the Kazakh Head of State.

    During the meeting Tokayev stressed the importance of further strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation with Georgia.

    The Head of State set a number of concrete tasks, including the activization of trade and economic, transport and logistics cooperation between the countries, before the ambassador.


    Photo: t.me/bort_01
    Kazakhstan and Georgia President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev predicts year 2023 to be even more challenging
    President receives Majilis Chairman Yerlan Koshanov
    Popular
    1 December 12. Today's Birthdays
    2 Kazakhstan-Luxembourg bilateral relations discussed
    3 148 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 December 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Snowfall, ground blizzard forecast in north, east of Kazakhstan Dec 12