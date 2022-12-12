Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State receives Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Georgia Malik Murzalin

12 December 2022, 18:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the newly appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Georgia Malik Murzalin, Kazinform has learnt from the official Telegram channel of the press service of the Kazakh Head of State.

During the meeting Tokayev stressed the importance of further strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation with Georgia.

The Head of State set a number of concrete tasks, including the activization of trade and economic, transport and logistics cooperation between the countries, before the ambassador.


Photo: t.me/bort_01

