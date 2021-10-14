Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State receives akim of Turkestan region

Kudrenok Tatyana
14 October 2021, 20:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received akim (governor) of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev to hear the report on socioeconomic development of the region in the past 9 months, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

According to governor Shukeyev, in the reporting period the region has seen an increase in economic indicators in the spheres of trade, agriculture, construction, investment, SMEs. Presently, the region is ranked second in the country in terms of gross regional production growth.

The Head of State was briefed on the epidemiological situation in Turkestan region which has reported 14,645 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic. To date, 97.8% of the region’s population has been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines.

Umirzak Shukeyev also reported on drinking water supply in the city of Turkestan and the work done to eliminate water shortage in districts of the region.

Having positively evaluated the work carried out on the development of Turkestan region, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed governor Shukeyev to implement all important projects in the region in timely and quality manner.


