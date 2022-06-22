Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State receives akim of Nur-Sultan

Kudrenok Tatyana
22 June 2022, 15:38
Head of State receives akim of Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On Wednesday Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received akim (mayor) of the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Altai Kulginov, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, President Tokayev heard a report on socioeconomic and infrastructure development of the capital in 1H of 2022.

The Head of State was briefed on an increase in volume of construction of affordable housing for the citizens on a waiting list, completion of shared construction units, construction of highway bridges and motorways, progress in gasification, attraction of private investment and more.

In his report mayor Kulginov paid utmost attention to the construction of a pumping and filtration plant (PFP-3). According to him, with the launch of the plant the city authorities are aiming to add extra 100,000 cubic meters of water to the city’s current daily intake of 300,000 cubic meters.

Altai Kulginov continued by filling in the President on the construction of a thermal power plant (TTP-3) and the designing of gas boiler houses to increase the heating system capacity in the future as well as the transformation of up to 200 common areas and public spaces through placemaking.

President Tokayev expressed support to the work done by the city authorities and instructed Altai Kulginov to continue the development of infrastructure and improvement of the Kazakh capital.


President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence   Nur-Sultan  
