Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State receives acting Agriculture Minister

    25 August 2021, 20:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received acting Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Karashukeyev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    President Tokayev heard a report of the acting minister regarding current state of the country’s agro-industrial complex and measures aimed at its sustainable development.

    Acting Minister Karashukeyev informed the President of the tasks the ministry faces to develop crop farming, digitalization and introduction of technologies of precision farming and more.

    He also reported on the plans to develop cattle breeding, the use of space monitoring and remote sensing in order to control the species composition of crops and plants in fields and pastures, reforms in veterinary service, agrarian science, and the system of agricultural personnel training.

    In conclusion, the Head of State gave a number of instructions aimed at the development of production of ready-made processed products, timely harvesting campaign as well as the preparations for the winter period.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    AIF guest Michael Roee on why Kazakhstan can feed one billion people
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
    5 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva