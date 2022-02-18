Head of State received Minister of Industrial and Infrastructural Development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Kairbek Uskenbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The President heard a report on the results of the ministry’s activity in 2021 and key tasks for this year.

Minister Uskenbayev informed the Head of State about the implementation of his instructions to create new work places within the framework of the domestic processing industry. President Tokayev emphasized the importance of creating new production facilities providing jobs to the population.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also briefed on the work done by the ministry on providing equal access of the state to infrastructure and providing crude materials to domestic producers.

In conclusion, the President gave a number of instructions regarding the development of construction industry, attraction of investment and creation of new industrial enterprises, increasing transport potential, as well as digitalization of industry, transport and construction sector.



