Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State received Minister of Industrial and Infrastructural Development

    18 February 2022, 15:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Kairbek Uskenbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The President heard a report on the results of the ministry’s activity in 2021 and key tasks for this year.

    Minister Uskenbayev informed the Head of State about the implementation of his instructions to create new work places within the framework of the domestic processing industry. President Tokayev emphasized the importance of creating new production facilities providing jobs to the population.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also briefed on the work done by the ministry on providing equal access of the state to infrastructure and providing crude materials to domestic producers.

    In conclusion, the President gave a number of instructions regarding the development of construction industry, attraction of investment and creation of new industrial enterprises, increasing transport potential, as well as digitalization of industry, transport and construction sector.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn