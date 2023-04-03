Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Head of State reappoints Yerulan Zhamaubayev as Minister of Finance

Adlet Seilkhanov
3 April 2023, 18:15
Head of State reappoints Yerulan Zhamaubayev as Minister of Finance Photo: gov.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By order of the Kazakh Head of State Yerulan Zhamaubayev was reappointed as Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Yerulan Zhamaubayev was born on March 25, 1974 in Alma-Ata region. He graduated from the Kazakh State Management Academy, received his master's degree at the Rysskulov Kazakh Economics University.

Between 1996 and 1998 he was a teacher at the Kazakh State Management Academy.

In 1998 and 2006 he served as a leading analyst, chief analyst, head of department, deputy director at the Research and Statistics Department of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

From 2006 to 2014 he was a director at the Coordination Department of the Kazakh National Bank.

In 2014 and 2015 he was a managing director at the Housing Construction Saving Bank of Kazakhstan

Between July 2015 and November 2015 he served as the deputy head of the Social and Economical Monitoring Department of the Kazakh Presidential Administration.

In 2015 and 2018 he was the head of the Social and Economical Monitoring Department of the Kazakh Presidential Administration.

From 2018 to 2019 he acted as an assistant to the Kazakh President,

In March 2019 he was appointed as an executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan.

In 2022, he was appointed as Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan.


Appointments, dismissals   Ministry of Finance  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
April 11. Today's Birthdays
April 11. Today's Birthdays
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants