Head of State proposes new package of initiatives at 6th session of National Council of Public Trust

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Head of State put forward a new package of initiatives aimed at further political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan at the 6th session of the National Council of Public Trust, Adviser to President Yerlan Karim said Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

After the session Karin noted that the President’s speech at the session was divided into six sections. It focused on improving the institution of election of akims, solving pressing issues of the domestic educational sphere, introducing digital technologies, perfecting the pledge policy of banks and valuation activities, enhancing the effectiveness of budget policy and further strengthening of the system of human fights’ protection.

In total, according to Karin, President Tokayev put forward over 20 new initiatives touching upon the direct elections of rural akims, total abolition of death penalty, domestic violence, problems in educational sphere and more.

All initiatives proposed at the 6th session of the National Council of Public Trust are the result of consistent implementation of the ‘hearing state’ concept, joint work of the President, the members of the Council, the government bodies concerned, experts and representatives of the civil society.

It bears to remind that the 6th session of the Council was held virtually as many participants joined from various regions of the country.