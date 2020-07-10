Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Environment

    Head of State proposes environmental education as school subject

    10 July 2020, 14:31

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has put forward a proposal to introduce environmental education for schoolchildren, Kazinform cites the Akorda's Twitter.

    Such a proposal has been voiced by the President during the extended Government session on Friday.

    The Head of State has also addressed the issue of informal dump sites found near cities and settlements across the country. According to him, the country generates over 5 million tons of solid waste each year, with the waste recycling rate standing at mere 15%.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Environment
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region