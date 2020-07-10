Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State proposes environmental education as school subject

Adlet Seilkhanov
10 July 2020, 14:31
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has put forward a proposal to introduce environmental education for schoolchildren, Kazinform cites the Akorda's Twitter.

Such a proposal has been voiced by the President during the extended Government session on Friday.

The Head of State has also addressed the issue of informal dump sites found near cities and settlements across the country. According to him, the country generates over 5 million tons of solid waste each year, with the waste recycling rate standing at mere 15%.


