Head of State presents state awards and prizes ahead of Republic Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in a ceremony of presenting state awards and prizes ahead of the Republic Day at Akorda, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Opening the ceremony, the Kazakh Head of State congratulated on the Republic Day those present.

«These days we're celebrating the day representing the revival of centuries-long traditions of statehood of Kazakh people. It is on this day that the dream of our ancestors fighting for our independence came true. On October 25, 1990, the Declaration on the State Sovereignty of Kazakhstan was adopted. The document became the political and legal foundation of our independence. In other words, the Declaration became an important instrument giving way to independence,» said Tokayev.

The President went on to note that the path of Kazakh people towards independence was long and thorny. The most authoritative representatives of the people and intelligentsia made everything possible to preserve national identity. The people’s striving towards freedom was evident during the December events, said the Kazakh President.

«At the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Meeting) in Ulytau I proposed to return the Republic Day a status of a national holiday. The initiative to celebrate it as the country’s main holiday was supported nationwide, changes were made to the corresponding law. The Republic Day is marked as the state holiday since this year… Its revival is a historic step intended to raise the spirit of our people and strengthen our statehood,» said the Head of State.

Tokayev also talked about the state language as another value unifying all Kazakhstanis. He highlighted that the Kazakh language will always have the status of a state language.

«The State’s task is to expand the scope of use of the Kazakh language. The work in this area never stops and will be continued,» said the President.





Photo: akorda.kz



