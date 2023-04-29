Head of State pays visit to Jibek Joly TV Channel

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to the new TV studio complex of Jibek Joly TV Channel, a part of the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev visited the new modern state-of-the-art TV studio of the TV Channel equipped with the most advanced TV cameras.

General Director of the TV and Radio Complex of the President Raushan Kazhibayeva gave the Head of State a demonstration of TV studio equipment allowing Jibek Joly to broadcast in Ultra HD format.

The TV Channel offers its viewers an opportunity to switch between five languages.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised the relevance of the work done by the TV Channel and professionalism of mass media workers. He thanked the staff of the TV Channel and wished them creative success.