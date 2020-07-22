Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Ecology

    Head of State orders to increase fines for environmental damage

    22 July 2020, 18:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has ordered to increase fines for environmental damage, this was announced by the Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev at a briefing in the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Minister said that starting from Saturday raids will be carried out on national parks and recreation areas.

    Moreover, Magzum Mirzagaliyev informed that the Head of State gave instructions to increase fines for environmental damage.

    He added that only Kazakhstanis’ joint efforts will help to preserve the unique natural resources of our country.




    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Environment
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
    Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region