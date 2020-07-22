Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State orders to increase fines for environmental damage

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
22 July 2020, 18:55
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has ordered to increase fines for environmental damage, this was announced by the Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev at a briefing in the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Minister said that starting from Saturday raids will be carried out on national parks and recreation areas.

Moreover, Magzum Mirzagaliyev informed that the Head of State gave instructions to increase fines for environmental damage.

He added that only Kazakhstanis’ joint efforts will help to preserve the unique natural resources of our country.




