    Head of State on importance of first-ever election of akims of rural districts

    22 October 2020, 12:23

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called the upcoming election of akims (heads) of rural districts the foundation of the ongoing modernization of Kazakhstan’s political system, Kazinform reports.

    At the fourth session of the National Public Confidence Council on Thursday, President Tokayev touched upon the first-ever election of akims of rural districts. In his remarks, the Head of State said that such election will be held for the first time in the history of Kazakhstan and is considered a huge step.

    In the big scheme of things, according to President Tokayev, the upcoming election of akims of the rural areas by direct vote is the foundation of the modernization of national political system. The election will help build effective and stable system of national institutes.

    The President also stressed that ‘we have taken the introduction of election of akims of the rural areas by direct vote very seriously. Tremendous preparatory work has been done’.

    Recall that today President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has chaired the fourth session of the National Council of Public Confidence.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Elections
