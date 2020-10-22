Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Head of State on importance of first-ever election of akims of rural districts

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 October 2020, 12:23
Head of State on importance of first-ever election of akims of rural districts

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called the upcoming election of akims (heads) of rural districts the foundation of the ongoing modernization of Kazakhstan’s political system, Kazinform reports.

At the fourth session of the National Public Confidence Council on Thursday, President Tokayev touched upon the first-ever election of akims of rural districts. In his remarks, the Head of State said that such election will be held for the first time in the history of Kazakhstan and is considered a huge step.

In the big scheme of things, according to President Tokayev, the upcoming election of akims of the rural areas by direct vote is the foundation of the modernization of national political system. The election will help build effective and stable system of national institutes.

The President also stressed that ‘we have taken the introduction of election of akims of the rural areas by direct vote very seriously. Tremendous preparatory work has been done’.

Recall that today President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has chaired the fourth session of the National Council of Public Confidence.


President of Kazakhstan    Elections  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year