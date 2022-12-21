Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State OKs amendments to Tax Code

21 December 2022, 16:55
Head of State OKs amendments to Tax Code

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On amendments to the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On taxes and other obligatory payments to the budget» (Tax Code) and the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On the enactment of the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On taxes and other obligatory payments to the budget» (Tax Code), Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

The text of the law is to be published in the press.


