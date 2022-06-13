Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State names new ambassadors to Germany, Lebanon

Adlet Seilkhanov
13 June 2022, 15:01
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By presidential order, Nurlan Onzhanov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Germany and relieved of his post as Head of the Presidential Office of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

As ordered by the Kazakh Head of State, Dauren Karipov was relieved of the post of Kazakh Ambassador to Germany, the Akorda press service said in a statement.

Rassul Zhumaly was named Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Lebanon.


Appointments, dismissals   President Nazarbayev's visit to the U.S.  
