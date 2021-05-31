Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Head of State names Kazakhstan’s ambassadors to Greece, Japan

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
31 May 2021, 20:45
Head of State names Kazakhstan’s ambassadors to Greece, Japan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appointed new ambassadors of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Greece and Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev was named the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Hellenic Republic. He was relieved of his duties as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Japan.

Sabr Yessimbekov was designated as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Japan.


Foreign policy    President of Kazakhstan    Appointments, dismissals   Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy