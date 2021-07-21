Head of State mourns death of well-known Kazakhstani cardiologist Serik Bekbosynov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of well-known Kazakhstani cardiologist Serik Bekbosynov, Kazinform has learnt from President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

Berik Uali took to his official Facebook page to share President Tokayev’s condolences to the family of the prominent Kazakhstani surgeon.

«Serik Bekbosynov worked at the National Research Cardiac Center and was one of the best specialists in cardiovascular surgery,» the telegram of condolences reads.

According to the telegram, he was one of the youngest surgeons in the world to conduct a cardiovascular surgery and saved lives of a lot of people.

He worked diligently for the benefit of his motherland and was a true professional.



