Head of State meets with UPL Limited CEO Jai Shroff

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the current activity of and prospects for the development of UPL Limited, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Jai Shroff informed the Kazakh Head of State about the modern approaches used in the agricultural sphere, ensuring competitive advantage for agricultural products, as well as the use of the latest sowing and soil treatment technology.

UPL Limited sells its products in more than 150 countries, generating much of its revenue from making and marketing the traditionally agrochemical products as well as the associated agricultural products.