Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 448.41 eur/kzt 492.31

    rub/kzt 5.52 cny/kzt 65.28
Weather:
Astana0+2℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State meets with Supreme Mufti Nauryzbai kazhy Taganuly

    6 April 2023, 17:13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Supreme Mufti Nauryzbai kazhy Taganuly, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    During the meeting, Tokayev expressed his good wishes to all Muslims of the country on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

    The President was briefed about the charity events held by the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan in different parts of the country this month.

    Supreme Mufti Nauryzbai kazhy Taganuly spoke about the Muftiate’s work on promoting the values of traditional Islam in the society and strengthening the unity and accord in the country.

    According to him, this year was declared the Year of Islam and Prosperous Society by the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, as part of which a number of events are to take place. Projects aimed at renewing national consciousness and increasing the faith in traditional Islam are set to be realized as well.

    The Head of State supported the initiatives of the Muftiate and pointed out the importance of promoting traditional Islam in keeping with the spiritual and cultural needs of the society.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Religion
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev expresses congratulations to people of Kazkahstan on Easter
    Timur Turlov welcomes his 6th baby
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
    2 Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
    3 Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
    4 Kazakh President receives UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs
    5 Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers