Head of State meets with Rodina agricultural company Director-General Ivan Sauer

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Rodina agricultural company Director-General Ivan Sauer, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The meeting focused on the issues of developing the agricultural sector.

Sauer put forward his suggestions aimed at the comprehensive modernization of domestic agrarian science. He also shared his vision for the development of rural areas in the country.

At the meeting, Tokayev noted that Rodina is a model village with developed infrastructure and high employment.

According to him, the state pays great attention to raising the income level and standard of living of rural people. He pointed to the importance of joint work with the business community to effectively implement the state programs aimed at increasing labor productivity and employment in rural areas, as well as developing rural social infrastructure.





Photo: akorda.kz



