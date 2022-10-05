Go to the main site
    Head of State meets with residents of Karaganda region

    5 October 2022, 11:25

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM The meeting of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and residents of Karaganda region started, the Akorda press service reports.

    «Karaganda region is not just a geographic but also an industrial centre of our country. There are many mining and coal producing productions which play an important role in the development of the country’s economic potential in the region. It produces one third of the country's coal and a half of copper, over 85% of steel and 100% of flat-rolled products. The region is a driving force of the country’s industrial sector that dynamically develops and preserves steady growth in all economic sectors,» the Head of State said.

    As earlier reported, the President arrived in Karaganda region for a working visit.


    Photo: t.me/bort_01

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Karaganda region President of Kazakhstan
