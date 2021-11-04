Head of State meets with reps of President’s Candidates Pool

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with representatives of the President’s Candidates Pool as part of his working trip to Pavlodar region, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting akim (head) of Irtysh district Ayan Beisekin, first deputy head of the regional branch of the Nur Otan Party Ilya Terenchenko, member of the Board of Directors of Ekibastuz GRES-2 JSC Damir Suyentayev and other representatives of the President's Candidates Pool expressed their gratitude to the Head of State for the opportunity to fulfil their potential.

According to them, such initiatives as the President’s Candidates Pool and direct elections of rural akims offer good prospects to the youth.

President Tokayev discussed current situation in the region with those gathered, pointing out their high responsibility for finding ways to solve the existing problems.

The Head of State added that those who become part of the President’s Candidates Pool shoulder great responsibility of working for the benefit of Kazakhstan and that the country needs such specialists. In conclusion, the President wished the representatives of the Candidates Pool success in their endeavors.