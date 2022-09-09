Head of State meets with reps of large businesses

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting between the Kazakh Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and representatives of the business community of the country took place at Akorda, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh President.

In his speech, the Kazakh Head of State pointed out that the goal of the event was to discuss the role of domestic entrepreneurship in the future development of the country.

«In the Address to Kazakhstanis, I focused on our economic policy’s unchanged basic goal, which is a quality and inclusive growth of the wellbeing of the entire country. This goal can be achieved only through building a free and effective market economy. The country’s central role in the economy, and especially its involvement in businesses’ work should and will be a thing of the past. It is the country’s responsibility to support law-abiding businesses within the country and in international markets,» said the Head of State.

According to him, the work to demonopolize the economy and open markets will be continued.

«In 2024, a new Tax Code will be in place. Businesses will be more directly involved in its development. «Regulation from scratch» will be launched in 2024, which will save businesses from excessive administration pressing. Approaches to government purchases and the public-private partnership model will be fully revised as well as improvements will be made to the subsoil use law,» said Tokayev.

During the meeting, Tokayev called on the reps of large businesses do not stay aside in solving pressing issues the society faces.

In conclusion, the Head of State noted the importance of carrying out constructive dialogue between the government and businesses.



