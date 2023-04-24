Head of State meets with newly-appointed Deputy Chairs of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated newly appointed Deputy Chairs of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan Akbarzhon Issmailov and Aurika Dyak, expressing confidence that they will benefit from their strong background in their new responsible posts, Kazinform cites Akorda.

In addition, the Kazakh President was presented with a report from Chairman – Head of the Secretariat of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan Marat Azilkhanov on preparation works for the 32nd session of the Assembly.

As Tokayev noted, maintaining the unity and stability is the main conditions for the success of comprehensive reforms in all spheres of the life of society. According to him, the Assembly plays a special role in this task.

The Head of State pointed out the importance of new approaches and practical steps towards strengthening mutual understanding among people of all ethnic groups and further consolidating the nation.

In conclusion, the President outlined the key areas of work of the Assembly. He also said that a number of ideological and practical issues are to be addressed at the Assembly’s upcoming session.