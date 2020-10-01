Head of State meets with National Economy Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been briefed on the progress on the main points of the new economic course of Kazakhstan focused on economic recovery and wellbeing improvement, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The President was presented with the steps for streamlining of economic management structure and public private partnership mechanisms, attracting investment. The issues of construction of social facilities as well as modernization of utilities and residential sector were discussed.

The Head of State paid special attention to the development prospects of rural areas, especially the project Auyl – el besigi, according to which, 3,500 villages are to undergo modernization in 5 years. The President instructed the minister to increase the quality standards of rural infrastructures similar to that of cities.

The meeting also underscored that the declared moratorium on checks among small- and medium-sized businesses would help to avoid over 100 thousand checks in the period of three years. This could result in a new good start towards business regulation.

In conclusion, the President gave instructions on simplifying business regulation and taxation.



