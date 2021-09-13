Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State meets with Linde Group Vice President

Adlet Seilkhanov
13 September 2021, 19:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Vice President of Germany’s Linde Group have held a meeting discussing the prospects for impending investments projects in the field of gas and chemistry, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The Kazakh President highly commended Linde Group’s contribution to the development of the Kazakh economy. In 2020, the company implemented the second stage of the CIS’s largest project for oxygen, nitrogen and argon production in the city of Temirtau.

The Head of State was informed about the plans of the company for constructing a gas processing plant in the city of Zhanaozen.

Tokayev noted the strategic importance of the development of investment cooperation with Germany and invited the company to full partnership in implementing gas and chemical projects in the country, confirming the State’s support.


