24 July 2022 16:47

Head of State meets with Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan held a meeting with Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan on the margins of his official visit to the Kingdom, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State was briefed on the activity of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds. H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan talked about the projects implemented by PIF in various sectors of economy.

For his part, President Tokayev pointed out that Kazakhstan is interested in carrying out mutually profitable cooperation in many spheres and proposed to establish close cooperation between PIF and JSC ‘Samruk-Kazyna’ as well as JSC «National Management Holding ‘Baiterek’ to bring to life projects of mutual interest.

PIF was invited to participate in large investment projects in petrochemical sector, green energy, mining industry, and agricultural sector.





Photo: akorda.kz











