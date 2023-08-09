Head of State meets with Ekibastuz residents

EKIBASTUZ. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a meeting with the residents of Ekibastuz discussing the situation with heat supply at homes after he had visited the city’s thermal power plant. The President thanked the city’s residents for patience in the difficult situation and civic activity during the elimination of the aftermath of the accident at the TPP, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«I specially arrived in Ekibastuz to get familiarized with the situation in the city. Last winter was challenging. I followed the situation and understand you. Whatever happens, we need to be united. In those difficult days, the residents demonstrated fortitude, patience, their civic position. Therefore, taking the opportunity, I’d like to express gratitude. The government is given the corresponding instructions, necessary funds have been allocated,» said the Kazakh President.

Tokayev reassured the citizens that the government is taking measures to prevent last year’s disaster from happening.

For their part, the city’s residents thanked the Head of State for support from the State, as well as addressed questions on the city’s beautification and construction of social facilities.