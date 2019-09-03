Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State meets with Chevron CEO Michael K. Wirth

    3 September 2019, 19:56

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Chairman of the Board and CEO of Chevron Corporation Michael K. Wirth, according to Akorda.

    The parties discussed the implementation of a number of projects in hydrocarbon sector and perspectives of collaboration between Kazakhstan and Chevron. President Tokayev and Mr. Wirth also touched upon perspectives of new investments.

    The Head of State noted favorable investment climate for foreign business in Kazakhstan. In turn, Michael K. Wirth stressed that Kazakhstan is an important partner of the company. He highly appreciated the management team of Tengizchevroil, stressing that 77% of them are the nationals of Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    2 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    3 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    4 S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    5 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul