Head of State meets with Chevron CEO Michael K. Wirth

Alzhanova Raushan
3 September 2019, 19:56
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Chairman of the Board and CEO of Chevron Corporation Michael K. Wirth, according to Akorda.

The parties discussed the implementation of a number of projects in hydrocarbon sector and perspectives of collaboration between Kazakhstan and Chevron. President Tokayev and Mr. Wirth also touched upon perspectives of new investments.

The Head of State noted favorable investment climate for foreign business in Kazakhstan. In turn, Michael K. Wirth stressed that Kazakhstan is an important partner of the company. He highly appreciated the management team of Tengizchevroil, stressing that 77% of them are the nationals of Kazakhstan.

