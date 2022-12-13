Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.93 eur/kzt 496.15

    rub/kzt 7.49 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-9-11℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State meets with Astana mayor, Karaganda region governor

    13 December 2022, 19:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings with Mayor of Astana city Zhenis Kassymbek and Governor of Karaganda region Yermaganbet Bulekpayev, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    During the meeting with Kassymbek, the Kazakh President was briefed on construction of life support facilities in the capital: a pumping and filtering station, gas-powered thermal plants, and combined heat and power plant expected to be completed in 2023.

    The Head of State was also informed about the progress with gasification, completion of long-term construction, support for SMEs, and investment attraction.

    Tokayev tasked Kassymbek to keep under control the heating season and gave instructions regarding the further development of the capital.

    The Kazakh President also received Karaganda region governor Yermaganbet Bulekpayev, who told the former about the main indicators of social and economic development of the region in 11 months of this year.

    The Head of State was informed about the upward trend in industrial and agricultural output. In particular, a 6% rise in manufacturing was noted.

    Special attention was paid to the current state of the housing and utility services of the region, including heat and water supply.

    In conclusion, Tokayev instructed to carry on the work to further develop the region and increase the well-being of the population.

    Photo: akorda.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Astana Karaganda region President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Situation in city gets better, but much work is ahead – President on Almaty
    State of emergency lifted in Ekibastuz city
    Kazakhstan’s Union of Construction Industry names new Chairman
    Popular
    1 Iran registers another zero COVID-19 death in 24 hours
    2 Head of State receives Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani
    3 Newly appointed Swedish Ambassador to Kazakhstan presents credentials to Deputy FM Vassilenko
    4 Astana Opera team wraps up tour to Almaty
    5 Windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 13