Head of State meets with Astana mayor, Karaganda region governor

13 December 2022, 19:12

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings with Mayor of Astana city Zhenis Kassymbek and Governor of Karaganda region Yermaganbet Bulekpayev, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting with Kassymbek, the Kazakh President was briefed on construction of life support facilities in the capital: a pumping and filtering station, gas-powered thermal plants, and combined heat and power plant expected to be completed in 2023.

The Head of State was also informed about the progress with gasification, completion of long-term construction, support for SMEs, and investment attraction.

Tokayev tasked Kassymbek to keep under control the heating season and gave instructions regarding the further development of the capital.

The Kazakh President also received Karaganda region governor Yermaganbet Bulekpayev, who told the former about the main indicators of social and economic development of the region in 11 months of this year.

The Head of State was informed about the upward trend in industrial and agricultural output. In particular, a 6% rise in manufacturing was noted.

Special attention was paid to the current state of the housing and utility services of the region, including heat and water supply.

In conclusion, Tokayev instructed to carry on the work to further develop the region and increase the well-being of the population.

