Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 465.93 eur/kzt 494.91

    rub/kzt 6.53 cny/kzt 67.8
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State meets newly appointed ministers

    4 January 2023, 19:50

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received newly appointed ministers, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    During the meetings, the Head of State emphasized on the importance of effective implementation of state and sectorial programs, national projects assigned to the ministries.

    Tokayev tasked new minister of industry and infrastructure development Marat Karabayev to enhance the work to regulate the sphere of geology and subsoil use, develop transport and logistics potential, manufacturing, as well as encourage housing construction.

    Zulfiya Suleimenova, newly appointed minister of ecology and natural resources, was tasked with regulating the water policy and developing natural resources, planting and environmental education issues.

    Minister of culture and sport Askhat Oralov was assigned to promote tourism, mass sport, and culture.

    The President gave an instruction to Gani Beisembayev, minister of enlightenment, to ensure timely realization of the national project ‘Comfortable School’ as well as increase the quality of school and preschool education.

    Newly appointed minister of justice Azamat Yeskarayev was tasked to further improve the legislation and legal framework.

    In conclusion, Tokayev stressed the importance to step up the work with citizens and to timely address their problems.


    Photo: akorda.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Ministry of Culture and Sport Ministry of Justice
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev meets with Financial Monitoring Agency Chairman Zhanat Elimanov
    Kazakh President receives Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov
    Tokayev meets with Human Rights Ombudsman Artur Lastayev
    Smailov holds 1st meeting of presidential election program implementation headquarters
    Popular
    1 Social reforms in Kazakhstan in 2022
    2 Precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 6
    3 January 6. Today's Birthdays
    4 S. Korea’s COVID-19 cases fall below 60,000 amid tighter quarantine steps for incoming travelers
    5 Over 200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan