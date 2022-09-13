Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State meets Chairperson of Claas Group Supervisory Board
13 September 2022, 11:57

Head of State meets Chairperson of Claas Group Supervisory Board

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State has received Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of CLAAS Group Cathrina Claas-Mühlhäuser, the press service of Akorda reports.

At the meeting, Cathrina Claas-Mühlhäuser shared her company’s plans on the expansion of agricultural vehicles production in Kazakhstan.

Last year, the company launched a plant on assembly of harvesters, tractors, seeding complexes and reapers in the city of Petropavlvosk. As of today, the company has already assembled more than 400 unites of vehicles including high-capacity harvesters.

The President was also informed about the measures of production localization.

Having noted a significant potential of the country’s agro-industrial complex, he emphasized the importance of renovation of the agricultural vehicles and local content increase.

The sides expressed satisfaction over the cooperation development.


