Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Head of State makes key appointment in National Security Committee

    9 June 2022, 12:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Ali Altynbayev was appointed Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan by the decree of the Head of State, Kazinform has learned from the president’s press service.

    Born in 1979 in Almaty region, Ali Altynbayev graduated from the Kazakh State Academy of Management and the Turan University.

    He worked in various posts in tax authorities of Almaty region throughout his professional career.

    He was the Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan before being appointed to the National Security Committee.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Akorda presidential residence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    New Deputy Head of Presidential Affairs named
    Deputy Head of Department of Presidential Affairs relieved of post
    Popular
    1 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    2 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    3 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    4 S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    5 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul