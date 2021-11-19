Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State launches construction of CCGT at thermal power plant in Almaty

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
19 November 2021, 18:13
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the thermal power plant-2 named after Aitkali Zhakutov during his working trip to Almaty city, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the visit, the President familiarized with the progress in preparations for the construction of a combined cycle gas turbine with the capacity of 600 Mwatt at the plant.

Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund CEO Almasadam Satkaliyev told the Head of State that after the launch of the gas turbines the hazardous substances emissions of the plant will drop from 50,400 tones to 6,700 tones per year by 2026.

The time capsule laying ceremony symbolizing the start of construction works was held afterwards.

